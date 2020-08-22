NYT Obituary: Eusebio Leal Spengler, Who Restored Old Havana, Dies at 77

Eusebio Leal Spengler, who led an effort to preserve Old Havana, transforming that historic district from a forgotten slum into an architectural jewel and tourist destination, died on July 31 in Havana. He was 77.

His death was reported by Granma, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party. In recent years he had been treated for pancreatic cancer.

In a statement, President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba called him “the Cuban who saved Havana.”

Mr. Leal began his preservation efforts in the 1980s, when the old center of the capital city was a ruin. Residents lived without indoor plumbing or reliable electricity, garbage piled up on the streets, and 250-year-old buildings sometimes collapsed before their eyes.