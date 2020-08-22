“Haiti to Hood” by Daveed Baptiste at Photoville 2020

Haiti Cultural Exchange just announced that they will be exhibiting Lakou NOU 2020 artist Daveed Baptiste’s “Haiti To Hood,” produced in partnership with Photoville for their 2020 festival in New York City in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

HCX will run virtual programming in conjunction with the Photoville Festival, including an Ann Pale with 2020 Lakou NOU residents. [More details will be announced soon.]

Daveed Baptiste is also one of the artists in the Lakou NOU 2020 Artist Residency projects. In his community project, he will work with community members to create garments to be worn in a choreographed dance performance inspired by the young people’s stories. [See previous post https://repeatingislands.com/2020/08/22/lakou-nou-2020-artist-residency-projects-hcx/.]

For more information, email Daveed.Bap@gmail.com or send a direct message on Instagram @Daveedbaptise.

[Photo above: Daveed Baptiste, Hood Dandy, From the series “Haiti to Hood.”]