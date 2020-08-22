Diálogos: “Colorism: The Afro-Latina Identity”

Ballet Hispánico (August 20, 2020) has provided a series of conversations of great interest to us—”Diálogos.” The latest conversation, moderated by Lenai Wilkerson, is on “Colorism: The Afro-Latina Identity.” [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Watch it via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ballethispanico/videos/330994857951376.

Description: Diálogos is Ballet Hispánico’s conversation series that explores the interconnections of the arts, social justice, and Latino cultures. Ballet Hispánico is providing a platform for dancers to have a candid peer to peer conversation on “Colorism: The Afro-Latina Identity.” The evening’s panel features influential Afro-Latina artists from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Ballet Hispánico. This discussion, the first in the series Dancers Conversations, unpacks and unleashes what identity and colorism means to them, the challenges they have faced, available resources, and ways to educate others. Dancers coming together with a purpose.



The evening’s conversation is moderated by Lenai Wilkerson, Ballet Hispánico company member.

Panelists:

Linda Celeste Sims, Dancer, Teacher, Former Dancer with Ballet Hispánico and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Ingrid Silva, Dancer, Dance Theatre of Harlem

Belén Indhira Pereyra, Dancer, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Gabrielle Sprauve, Dancer, Ballet Hispánico