Caribbean models and fashion director for Oscar de la Renta’s Pre-Spring ’21

The original title for this article by Kadeem Rodgers (Loop St. Lucia) is “Three Caribbean girls ‘run it’ for Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring ’21.” He focuses on models from the English-speaking Caribbean— Tami Williams (Jamaica) and Aleya Ali (Trinidad & Tobago)—emphasizing that there are an “endless number” of Caribbean models who “run it” in the world fashion. He also gives kudos to stylist and fashion director at Elle Magazine Alex White (of Trinidadian heritage). [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention. The beautiful photo above is by Colombian-American (via Miami) photographer Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve.]

Trini-born international pop star Onika ‘Nicki Minaj’ Maraj said it best: ‘Caribbean girls run it’.

The endless number of Caribbean girls who ‘run it’ include models Tami Williams, who’s Jamaican, and Aleya Ali from Trinidad & Tobago. The two star in a just released fashion editorial for the Oscar de la Renta (ODLR) Pre-Spring 2021 collection.

Williams, whose mother agency is Saint International, and Ali – who’s signed to Wilhelmina Models – met on the set of the editorial, shot recently by Dominican photog Emmanuel Sanchez Monslave.

Loop Lifestyle gathers spring 2021 is red, full of 3D-appliquéd flora, and teeters flower fields and minimalist colour block knitwear. ODLR creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim have collaborated on another flora-inspired collection.

And, with so many unimpressive iterations of spring florals, the duo has managed to zhoosh the brand’s classics in a modern way thereby manipulating the direction of ’21 spring collections to come.

[. . .] Óscar Arístides Renta Fiallo, known professionally as Oscar de la Renta, was a Dominican fashion designer. He was born in Santo Domingo, was trained by Cristóbal Balenciaga and Antonio del Castillo. De la Renta became internationally known in the 1960s as one of the couturiers who dressed Jacqueline Kennedy.

Tami Williams has been modelling professionally since early 2014 and has been featured in many high-fashion and haute couture ad campaigns, billboards, and magazines.

Aleya Ali is fresh face in the industry, who’s first gig was in February of this year for the Nike 2020 Forum Show.

Alex White is a fashion director at Elle Magazine and celebrated stylist, who’s worked with fashion greats Karl Lagerfeld, Peter Lindbergh, and too many models to list. [. . .]

[Photo above by photographer Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve (see http://www.emmanuelsmonsalve.com/)]

For full article and photos http://www.loopslu.com/content/three-caribbean-girls-run-it-oscar-de-la-renta-pre-spring-21-4