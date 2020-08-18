Live Local Views at PAMM: Vanessa Charlot

The next virtual Live Local Views event at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) features Haitian-American documentary photographer Vanessa Charlot. This event will take place on August 20, 2020, from 6:00pm to 6:30pm.

Event Description (PAMM): Join us for our tour program, Local Views at PAMM, where select local artists will speak about their creative process and artistic practice. This week, Vanessa Charlot will lead the tour on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vanessa Charlot is a Haitian-American documentary photographer. She shoots primarily in black and white to explore the immutability of the collective human experience and to disrupt compositional hierarchy. Her work focuses on the intersectionality of spirituality, socio-economic issues, and sexual/gender expression. The purpose of her work is to produce visual representations of varied human existences that are free of an oppressive gaze. She has worked as a freelance photographer and lecturer throughout the U.S., Caribbean, and Southeast Asia. Charlot received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Sociology from Florida Atlantic University and Master of Educational Administration from Concordia University.

For more information, see https://www.pamm.org/calendar/2020/07/live-virtual-local-views-pamm-vanessa-charlot