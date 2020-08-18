Film: “501 not out” to open ttff/20

The 15th edition of the trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) will open with the feature-length documentary about cricket 501 Not Out (directed by Sam Lockyer). With over 120 films being screened online during the festival period—September 9-15—501 Not Out will have its Caribbean premiere on opening night (at online.ttfilmfestival.com) from 7:00pm AST, September 9, 2020.

Feature-length documentary, “501 Not Out”, which charts cricket legend Brian Lara’s record-breaking first class innings, will open the 15th edition of the trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) on 09 September. This year’s much anticipated opening night event and screening will be held online, so that cricket lovers and Lara fans in Trinidad and Tobago and around the English-speaking Caribbean will be able to screen the film and share in the excitement.

Directed by award-nominated UK director and lifelong cricket fan, Sam Lockyer, “501 Not Out” was inspired by the extraordinary career of Brian Lara. Twenty-five years after Lara’s world-record-breaking innings for Warwickshire at Edgbaston in the UK, the documentary tells the story of cricket’s first global superstar.

“I am truly honoured that “501 Not Out” will be opening the trinidad+tobago film festival this year!” said the film’s director, Sam Lockyear. “I have fulfilled a long-held dream in making the film and I hope that it is a fitting tribute to the genius of Brian Lara, my childhood hero and the greatest cricketer to ever live. For the film to be screened where this incredible story begins means a great deal to me and to everyone here at Iconic Productions. I cannot wait for everyone to see it…Thank you ttff!”

Featuring rarely seen archive footage and stills, the film explores Lara’s remarkable ascent in 1994 and celebrates his development in Trinidad. It features interviews with iconic names from the world of cricket, including some of Lara’s former international and county teammates from the historic treble-winning season, his friends and coaches in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, fans who witnessed the marathon knock first-hand and those inspired by his heroics.

“We are thrilled to be screening an opening night film that has such resonance with us at home and around the Caribbean. Brian Lara is a cricket legend! Sam’s film will give our Caribbean audiences the chance to relive Lara’s astonishing, record-breaking performance. With ttff making the switch to a primarily online festival this year, we decided to screen the opening night film online as well, and we have some lovely things in store for attendees,” said interim executive director of FILMCO, Mariel Brown.

See more information at https://ttfilmfestival.com/

Also see http://501notout.com/