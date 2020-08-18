CATAPULT Lockdown Virtual Salon (Deadline: Friday!)

Applications are still open for the CATAPULT Lockdown Virtual Salon. The Lockdown Virtual Salon offers a USD$ 500 to cultural practitioners to have a conversation about their work. If you’re based in the Caribbean and want to speak about your work as a cultural practitioner in Dutch, English, French, or Spanish, apply for the Lockdown Virtual Salon. If you’re not based in the Caribbean, please share with your colleagues who are! CATAPULT wants to hear all the amazing stories and to promote better interaction in the Caribbean region through the work of our artists. The deadline is Friday, August 21, 2020.

Artists, creative entrepreneurs and cultural practitioners based in the following 34 countries are eligible to apply: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saba, St. Barthelemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands.

See more information below and at Lockdown Virtual Salon (and see the online application form)!

The Lockdown Virtual Salon aims to mitigate isolation, especially heightened during the current pandemic, by creating virtual platforms for cultural practitioners to engage in discourse about and explore their evolving practices during lockdown. A one-hour artist talk streamed live from their homes or studios will be facilitated via a live-streaming platform. Each cultural practitioner will be paired with a co-discussant for an open conversation about their work. A live audience will be able to comment and ask questions during the event, which will be open to the public with a focus on reaching a wide cross-section of the Caribbean arts community, as well as those civil society organisations who are working in the target areas.

The Lockdown Virtual Salon will provide opportunities for 32 cultural practitioners to be supported, each of whom will receive a $500 USD stipend to engage in one live conversation on a staggered basis from August through November 2020. The support offered by the Lockdown Virtual Salon grant is targeted specifically at cultural practitioners without a permanent work affiliation, or whose main or sole source of income is from their creative/artistic output.

See the online application form!

For more information, see https://freshmilkbarbados.com/projects/catapult-arts-grant/lockdown-virtual-salon/?