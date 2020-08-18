Caribbean Art Fellowship at The Clark

The Clark Art Institute is offering a Caribbean Art and its Diaspora Fellowship. Other new fellowships of interest are the Critical Race Theory and Visual Culture Fellowship and the Futures Fellowship. The Clark is located at 225 South Street, Williamstown, Massachusetts. Applicants should hold a PhD or demonstrate equivalent professional experience. They may come from the academic or museum worlds, or from other professional backgrounds, and may be residents of any country. [Many thanks to Jessica Womack (Princeton University) for bringing this item to our attention.] See more information below and at The Clark.

In our fellowships, we will seek to eliminate barriers in academia, museums, and arts institutions by supporting scholarship that reveals the systemic inequalities of art history as a discipline and challenges us to address these inequalities as we move forward differently. In order to work toward this, we are introducing three new fellowships:

Caribbean Art and Its Diasporas Fellowship

The Caribbean has been home to some of the most influential critical theorists, poets, writers, and artists of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. This fellowship seeks to support art historians, artists, critics, and writers who are engaging with the complexity of critical Caribbean scholarship, art, and visual practices today.

Critical Race Theory and Visual Culture Fellowship

The emergence of critical race theory in legal scholarship and beyond demonstrated the systemic racism that structures American society based on white privilege and the legacy of white supremacy. In art history and visual culture, critical race theory has revealed the racist structures within the discipline and its institutions. This fellowship aims to support scholars who are working with critical race theory to integrate and reimagine new art histories while also engaging with the structural racism that has informed and built the discipline.

Futures Fellowship

This fellowship supports artists, educators, scholars, writers, and art critics who are reimagining the possibilities of museums, scholarship, and public engagement. Projects that examine social justice and the arts, reimagine the canon of art history, or consider the role of performance art in exposing erased histories are particularly welcome.

GUIDELINES FOR APPLICATION

Scholars may propose topics that relate to the visual arts, their history, practice, theory, or interpretation. Any proposal that contributes to understanding the nature of artistic activity and the intellectual, social, and cultural worlds with which it is connected is welcome. Attention will be given to proposals that promise to deepen, transform, or challenge those methods currently practiced within art history or that have the prospect of enhancing an understanding of the role of images in other disciplines in the humanities.

For information about eligibility, funding, housing, and more, please see this link or visit The Clark.