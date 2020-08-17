The Barbados Museum & Historical Society Re-opens

The Barbados Museum & Historical Society announced that its reopening to the public starting today, August 17, 2020. Located at St. Ann’s Garrison, in Bridgetown, Barbados, the BMHS shares their guidelines:

We thank the public for their patience over the last few months, as we sought to reopen with your health and safety at the forefront of our operations.

There are also exciting things ahead for the museum as we are in the process of rejuvenating and transforming our gallery spaces.

Admission to the Museum is now FREE to ALL visitors, until further notice, however, we are asking you to give a donation in support of the upkeep and transformation of the Museum’s Galleries.

Any amount, no matter how large or small, will be

gratefully acknowledged and will be used to help tell all of Our Stories.

We have new opening hours:

Monday-Saturday 9:00 am -4:00 pm and we will be closed on Saturday and Sunday until further notice.

Due to Covid-19, we are implementing new protocols you need to be aware of when visiting our galleries:

Masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted upon visiting the museum.

You’ll be required to provide contact details, which will ONLY be used to aid with contact tracing, should it be required.

We have increased our cleaning schedules and as such, have introduced timed tour visits at 9:00am, 10:30am, 12:00pm, 1:30pm, and 3:00pm. Cleaning of the galleries will occur after every tour.

The number of visitors within a gallery at any given time will be limited to 10 to aid with social distancing, therefore we encourage you to book your visit with us in advance at 538-0201 or via info@barbmuse.org.bb

We look forward to welcoming you back to the Barbados Museum & Historical Society. If you need more information, please contact us at 538-0201 or via email at info@barbmuse.org.bb.

