Professor Obrillant Damus and UNESCO’s Futures of Education Initiative

César Jocelyn (Université d’Etat d’Haïti / State University of Haiti) recently announced that Professor Obrillant Damus was one of the winners of the International Competition organized by UNESCO to select the authors of a report on the futures of education.

[. . .] This is good news for the State University of Haiti. His proposal (with an extended introduction accompanied by a development plan in French) was chosen to be developed as a reference document for the Futures of Education initiative. It should be noted that Professor Damus is the only French-speaking author whose name appears on the list of laureates (# 60), the majority of which belongs to major universities (University of Melbourne, University of Glasgow, University of South Africa, University of Cambridge, Harvard University, University of Glasgow, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, etc.)

“We received nearly 540 submissions from all regions of the world, a response rate well beyond our expectations. After careful evaluation of the proposals, we are happy to confirm that your proposal has been accepted for further development as a background document for the Futures of Education initiative. Thank you for responding to UNESCO’s request for backgrounders for the Futures of Education initiative,” UNESCO wrote in an email announcing the news.

Anthropologist, author and co-author of several books, professor at the State University of Haiti, Mr. Damus was able to carry the torch of the university to the highest level by being one of the winners of this great international competition. His work, according to [Prof. Damus], is a 21-page article on the futures of education. [. . .] UNESCO’s report on the results of the competition will be published in November 2021.

The State University of Haiti congratulates Professor Damus on this achievement and wishes him success for the future.

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in French), see https://ueh.edu.ht/professeur-obrillant-damus-parmi-les-laureats-dun-concours-international-sur-les-futurs-de-leducation-organise-par-lunesco/?