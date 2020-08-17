Artist Talk: Andres Chaparro on Afro-Latin Roots

The National Jazz Museum in Harlem announced a Facebook Live event—”Artist Talk: Andres Chaparro, Afro-Latin Roots”—to be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 2:00pm EST.

Description: Andres Chaparro has been drawing inspiration from jazz for his visual art for over 30 years. His love and respect for the music shows in every piece he creates. For this event, Andres will sit down with saxophonist, vocalist and curator Yunie Mojica to discuss his creative practice and how music plays a role in his artistic process.

This concert will take place on Facebook Live and Youtube Live

View Andres’ online exhibition HERE.

Learn more about Andres’ HERE https://www.chaparroart.com/

For more information on this event, see http://jazzmuseuminharlem.org/events/artist-talk-andres-chaparro/

Also read more on the artist at http://artnewengland.com/ed_picks/andres-chaparro-visual-improvisation/