Forthcoming—“Poets, Philosophers, Lovers: On the Writings of Giannina Braschi”

Poets, Philosophers, Lovers: On the Writings of Giannina Braschi (University of Pittsburgh Press) edited by Frederick Luis Aldama and Tess O’Dwyer, will be published in October 2020.

“With the lead essay by Frederick Luis Aldama (Ohio State) and a lively Spanglish foreword Ilan Stavans (Amherst), this volume features 15 scholars discussing Braschi’s 40-year career as a leading force in avant-garde literature and Latinx political philosophy. Essays include deep dives on Braschi’s role in Latin American poetry, Latinx political philosophy, cultural theory, the Nuyorican Poetry Movement, Puerto Rican independence, Spanglish linguistics, and more. Aldama’s premise is that Braschi anticipated the audience she would create for her challenging texts which require the reader to work for their pleasures. Reading Braschi is a creative act—and it is enjoyed by many more readers today than when her books first debuted…”

“…Since the 1980s, Braschi’s linguistic and structural ingenuities, radical thinking, and poetic hilarity have spanned the genres of theatre, poetry, fiction, essay, musical, manifesto, political philosophy, and spoken word. Her best-known titles are El imperio de los sueños, Yo-Yo Boing!, and United States of Banana. She writes in Spanish, Spanglish, and English, and embraces timely and enduring subjects: love, liberty, creativity, environment, economy, censorship, borders, immigration, debt, incarceration, colonialization, terrorism, and revolution. Her work has been widely adapted into theater, photography, film, lithography, painting, sculpture, comics, and music. The essays in this volume explore the marvelous ways that Braschi’s texts shake upside down our ideas of ourselves and enrich our understanding of how powerful narratives can wake us to our higher expectations.”

For more information, see https://upittpress.org/books/9780822946182/