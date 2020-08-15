Jamrock Caribana offering Caribbean fare in Warrenville

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Dede Biles (Aiken Standard) reports on Jamrock Caribana, described as a “Caribbean getaway” where you can get “a little taste of the islands” in Warrenville, South Carolina.

A Caribbean getaway is only a short drive away from Aiken.

“Our slogan is ‘Sharing Our Culture in Every Bite,’ and that’s what we try to do every day,” said Tajmarie Preddie, who is the manager of Jamrock Caribana at 730 Augusta Road in Warrenville. Everyone who visits, she added, “can enjoy our Caribbean atmosphere and get a little taste of the islands.”

Preddie and her brother, Wayne Preddie, who owns the restaurant, both were born in Jamaica.

Their goals are to “prepare quality food and have fast service,” Tajmarie said.

Jamrock Caribana opened in June. Entrees include ackee and saltfish, oxtails, jerk chicken, brown stew chicken, curry chicken and red snapper. Pastas, salads, hamburgers and wraps also are on the menu.

Jamrock Caribana’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Jamrock Caribana

730 Augusta Road

Warrenville, SC 29851

https://www.facebook.com/JamrockJatoUs