Guests arrive for inauguration of Abinader in the Dominican Republic

Dominican Today reports that the inauguration of the Dominican Republic’s new president Luis Abinader will take place tomorrow, Sunday, August 16, 2020. International guests—such as Guinea Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Haiti’s Jovenel Moise—have started arriving for the event.

The first international guests began arriving in the country for the inauguration of the president-elect, Luis Abinader, tomorrow, Sunday, August 16.

The President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, was the first head of state to arrive in the country yesterday afternoon to participate as a guest in the ceremonial inauguration of the president-elect, Luis Abinader. Today (Saturday), the arrival of the leaders of Honduras and Haiti is expected.

Meanwhile, foreign ministers from countries who come as representatives of their governments continue to arrive. For the next few hours, the foreign ministers of different friendly countries with which the Dominican Republic maintains diplomatic and commercial relations are expected to arrive.

The arrival of the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, and the neighboring country of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, whose plane will arrive at the Doctor Joaquín Balaguer terminal in Santo Domingo, is scheduled for today.

After 4:00 in the afternoon yesterday, the head of the Republic of Guinea, Teodoro Umaro Sissoco Embalo, arrived on a private flight by AILA.

The arrival of the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, is scheduled for tomorrow, who will be accompanied by the Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Robin S. Bernstein, and the Acting Undersecretary of the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the Department of State, Michael G. Kozak.

