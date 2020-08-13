HCX Rasin Lakay presents: An Artist Talk with Steven Baboun

Haiti Cultural Exchange presents “An Artist Talk with Steven Baboun,” this Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 5:00pm EST via Zoom and live on HCX FB.

Description: Join HCX and Steven Baboun in conversation with Yvena Despagne for an artist talk and discussion about Haitian identity— more specifically the Haitian queer experience and other unrepresented identities or marginalized communities within Haitian society and the Haitian Diaspora (i.e. the Vodou community, Muslim community, and multi-cultural communities).

HCX Rasin Lakay supports a diversity of artists of Haitian descent in NYC and Haiti to create and present new work to be shared via the HCX online platforms. Projects range from photo diaries, to family programming in Haitian Creole, and live performances and conversations.

