Hosted by the University of the West Indies Museum, a discussion on “Monuments in the Caribbean: The Artist’s Perspective,” will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 10:00am to 12:00pm JA/EST. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for sharing this item.]

This event will be recorded and streamed live on UWI Museum’s Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/uwimuseum. It will also be posted to the Museum’s YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/UWIMuseum.

Description: Our discussion on colonial era monuments in the Caribbean cannot take place without engaging artists who think about heritage and representation in their work. Join us on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 10 am (JA) / 11 am (US/EC) as speak monuments from the artist’s perspective. Our speakers are Camille Chedda (Jamaica), Marsha Pearce (Trinidad), Joiri Minaya (DomRep/USA) and Rosa Garmendia (Cuba/USA). https://www.facebook.com/events/329271718105119

The first UWI Museum discussion on monuments was called “Monuments in the Caribbean: Colonial Legacies or National Heritage?” and took place on July 2, 2020. It can still be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAiIz_eXaLg.