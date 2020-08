The NGC Bocas Lit Fest has been rescheduled to a virtual festival from September 18 through 20, 2020. The Bocas Lit Fest site says:

Check this page at the end of August for the full programme. All events will be streamed via our website, YouTube and Facebook. In the meantime, we hope you’ll browse video of events from past years or check out our ongoing programme of virtual events.

For more information, see https://www.bocaslitfest.com/2020/