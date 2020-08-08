Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival Goes Virtual

Mell P (New York Carib News) reports that the second annual Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival will go virtual from September 10 through 13, 2020. “Under the theme ‘Nation Language: Prose, Poetry and Sound’, 2020’s installment is dedicated to the works and memories of two important Barbadian and Barbadian-American writers, Paule Marshall and Kamau Brathwaite.” [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

The second annual Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival will stream into homes all over the globe as the festival goes virtual for the first time. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this Brooklyn-based celebration of Caribbean literature has migrated to an online platform and promises to be a “party for Caribbean stories”.

Under the theme ‘Nation Language: Prose, Poetry and Sound’, 2020’s installment is dedicated to the works and memories of two important Barbadian and Barbadian-American writers, Paule Marshall and Kamau Brathwaite, both recently deceased.

Carded for September 10-13, 2020, this year’s festival features writing heavyweights like Kei Miller, Gerard Besson, Curdella Forbes, Patricia Powell, and Ernesto Quinonez.

Invited authors, poets, and artists worldwide will participate in a creatively designed virtual program of readings, panels, and performances all centered on this year’s theme which brings together three of the most vital literary expression forms and the power and beauty of ‘nation language’.

This term was first coined by Kamau Brathwaite to uplift and validate the language forms of Caribbean people.

In her lifetime, Paule Marshall was a vocal admirer of the linguistic rhythms and patterns of Barbadian speech and credits much of her writing influence to her mother’s relationship with language.

The festival opens with a panel event on the life of Paule Marshall, led by Elizabeth Nunez and includes events on folklore, debut novels, a poetry celebration entitled ‘Laureates of the Caribbean and the much-loved music-centered interview, I Belong to the House of Music.

The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival is the brainchild of Marsha Massiah (The Idea Room Corp.) and is being supported and executed as a partnership between MAP Media International by Mellany Paynter, and Community Revitalization Partnership (CRP). The BCLF is pleased to list the Center for Fiction and Akashic Books as festival partners.

For original article, visit https://www.nycaribnews.com/articles/second-annual-brooklyn-caribbean-festival-sept-10-13-2020-goes-virtual

Also see https://www.bklyncbeanlitfest.com/2020-virtual-festival

[Both photos above from The New York Times: Paule Marshall by Jack Robinson, and Kamau Brathwaite by https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/17/obituaries/kamau-brathwaite-dies.html]