Art Exhibition: Minia Biabiany’s “Musa Nuit”

A post by Peter Jordens.

Exhibition: Musa Nuit

Minia Biabiany

June 27-September 5, 2020

La Verrière, Boulevard de Waterloo 50, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium

Musa Nuit is part of a cycle of exhibitions called “Matters of Concern / Matières à panser” in La Verrière, curated by Guillaume Désanges.

La Verrière, the Brussels art space of the Fondation d’entreprise Hermès, presents a solo exhibition by the Guadeloupean artist Minia Biabiany. The title Musa Nuit is a reference to the flower of the banana tree, renowned for its medicinal properties and as a healing agent for the uterus. Biabiany’s sculptural drawings, objects and weavings fuse traditional skills with local and organic materials to evoke Caribbean women’s bodies as witnesses to her country’s colonial past. Her exhibition “Musa Nuit” offers a reflection on the sexuality of contemporary Guadeloupean and Caribbean women and the ways in which history has imprinted itself upon their subconscious. In the Brussels exhibition space, Biabiany presents a sensual, metaphoric journey in which handcrafted objects, sculptures and banana flowers serve to reactivate repressed memories. Born on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe in 1988, Biabiany views her exhibition as a ritual, allowing her to engage with the question of identity in ways that are both poetic and political.

Sources: https://www.damnmagazine.net/calendar/minia-biabiany-musa-nuit and https://www.fondationdentreprisehermes.org/en/project/matters-concern-matieres-panser-exhibition-series-la-verriere

Until September 5, 2020, step into La Verrière, the Brussels art space of the Fondation d’entreprise Hermès and discover Musa Nuit, a solo exhibition by Guadeloupean artist Minia Biabiany. Through sculptures, graphic art and videos, the visual artist addresses issues surrounding the sexuality of Guadeloupean and Caribbean women today.

Source: https://fr-fr.facebook.com/pg/FondationdentrepriseHermes/posts (August 4, 2020)

Between organic materials and traditional craftmanship, the artist has created a sculptural and graphic work haunted by questions of identity. Drawing inspiration from her native Guadeloupe and the Caribbean, Minia Biabiany’s work evokes themes linked to her geopolitical heritage. Discover Musa Nuit from June 27 to September 5, 2020 and become part of this analytical reflection on identity, standardization, political structures and relationship between nature and culture.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FondationdentrepriseHermes (June 26, July 14, 2020)

The YouTube page of the Fondation d’entreprise Hermès provides three short videos about Musa Nuit:

Exhibitions: Minia Biabiany at La Verrière

Fondation d’entreprise Hermès, July 31, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbjNTwQOJiU (1/3) (0:42)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMQNItV4zlI (2/3) (2:12)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Idd73P7FU8 (3/3) (2:05)

Their website provides a downloadable 13-page bilingual brochure to accompany the exhibition: https://www.fondationdentreprisehermes.org/sites/default/files/pdf/Journal_Minia_Biabiany_FRUK_HD.pdf.