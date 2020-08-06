New Book: “Liquid Ecologies in Latin American and Caribbean Art”

[Many thanks to AICA Caraïbe du Sud and Critical.Caribbean.Art for bringing this item to our attention.] Liquid Ecologies in Latin American and Caribbean Art (Routledge, 2020), edited by Lisa Blackmore and Liliana Gómez, examines how fluids and bodies of water are used in artistic discourse in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Description: This interdisciplinary book brings into dialogue research on how different fluids and bodies of water are mobilised as liquid ecologies in the arts in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Examining the visual arts, including multimedia installations, performance, photography and film, the chapters place diverse fluids and systems of flow in art historical, ecocritical and cultural analytical contexts.

The book will be of interest to scholars of art history, cultural studies, environmental humanities, blue humanities, ecocriticism, Latin American and Caribbean studies, and island studies.

Lisa Blackmore is a senior lecturer in Art History and Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Essex.

Liliana Gómez is a SNSF (Swiss National Science Foundation) professor at the Institute of Art History at University of Zurich.

For more information and Table of Contents, see https://www.routledge.com/Liquid-Ecologies-in-Latin-American-and-Caribbean-Art/Blackmore-Gomez/p/book/