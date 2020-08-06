Films competing for best trinidad+tobago film and youth jury prizes

Every year, the Trinidad + Tobago Film Festival (ttff) highlights homegrown talent and excellence by awarding prizes for Best Trinidad+Tobago Film.

In competition for this year’s prize are the following films:

Get Free! dir. Akkel Charles

I Don’t Call it Ghetto, dir. Miquel Galofré

Mightier dan de Sun, dir. Trevon C. Jugmohan

Waiting in Strange Times, dir. Kristof West

The Youth Jury views and considers for award recognition, films which focus on young protagonists dealing with coming-of-age issues, challenges and triumphs. These are the films in competition for the Best Film as Selected by the Youth Jury:

Avatara, dir. Nadav Harel

Choosing Destiny, dirs. Angelo Berkeley and Shemaiah Trotman

Isla Serena (Serene Island), dir. Leonel González

K.I.N.G, dir. Rashad Frett

Mortenol, dir. Julien Silloray

Yellow Girl and Me, dir. Isabella Issa

For more information, visit https://ttfilmfestival.com/