New Faculty Launched at UWI-Cave Hill

The Barbados Advocate recently announced that a new school/faculty—the Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts—was launched (in virtual mode) at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. Shown above is UWI’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] MG writes:

The University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus has increased its faculties by one.

This following last Saturday’s virtual launch of the Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts. The total number of faculties located at the Cave Hill Campus now stands at seven. This Faculty was launched at a time when Cave Hill Campus is marking its 50th anniversary.

Speaking to an online audience, The UWI’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, said the new faculty will fill a void that was present at The UWI.

“Caribbean culture and civilization, its performance as an art, its public validation has long desired within The UWI a faculty of the performing arts. Yes, we have been engaging in the intellectual discourse, we have been engaged in multiple aspects of culture and arts, but we have fallen short in the area of perfecting the performance by focusing specifically on the practical aspects of performance, the sophistication of that performance that requires the intellectual engagement and the bringing together of the intellectual discourse and the performing dimensions.”

He thanked Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor the Honourable Eudine Barriteau and her team for the work they did to ensure the faculty came into existence while noting it is “so necessary in Barbados, across the Caribbean. So necessary to bring that additional value to the overall provision of The University of the West Indies”.

Sir Hilary welcomed “the entry of this new and distinguished faculty within the family of The UWI academic and professional discourse”. He further said, “The evidence is clear – it will be successful because the time is here and the time is now.”

Source: https://www.barbadosadvocate.com/news/new-faculty-launched-uwi-cave-hill-campus