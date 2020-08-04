Call for Chapters: “Creativity, Culture and STEM—Advancing New Sciences”

Here is a call for submission of chapters for a volume on advancing new sciences for the DIO Press book series “Creativity, Culture and STEM.” The deadline for submission of a 500-word abstract is August 30, 2020.

Description: As current events unfold, we realize that for the collective health and well-being of our planet, we need to move beyond hegemonic science and embrace equitable enactments of multiple ways of knowing, expressions of knowledge and engagements in problem-solving. It is the opportunity for us to “now collectively undertake a rewriting of knowledge as we know it” (Wynter and McKittrick, 2015 p. 18) and engage in epistemic disobedience, where we “undo the systems through which knowledge and knowing are constituted” (Mignolo, 2015) in science and the STEM fields. This volume is a call for a collective engagement in epistemic disobedience in order to imagine new sciences built on sociogenic principles that foreground human/nonhuman needs and connections (Adams and Weinstien, 2019). We could envision, for example, a science dominated by matristic cultures, characterised by “conversations highlighting inclusion, participation, collaboration, understanding, respect, sacredness, and the always recurrent cyclic renovation of life” (Escobar 2018 p. 13).

The DIO press book series Creativity, Culture and STEM is soliciting chapters for a radical volume where authors individually and collectively imagine: “[liberate] the mind and various senses so that one moves outside of that is given reality, material or concrete, to pursue other realities (Davies, 2013), new sciences. It is salient to think about this in plural as “we want a world where many worlds fit;” one that moves us collectively beyond the nature/culture and other binaries towards pluralistic thinking, connects action and experience and recognizes that share the world with other sentient beings who are also continually creating and recreating their worlds (Escobar, 2018).

Centring our lived experiences and connections with others, humans and nonhumans alike, compels us to think about what new sciences would mean for science as it currently exists in formal education spaces, science knowledge production and practices and how do we activate alternative ways of engaging, cocreating and co-producing knowledge. Furthermore, with human creativity central to scientific knowledge production, we are interested in redefining creativity in ways that value and forefront the everyday and diverse creativities required to navigate the complexities of our lived experiences, as well as valuing the relational and collaborative creativity that emerges when we engage in critical problem-solving towards improving our worlds (Stetsenko, 2018). We seek to delink science from the neoliberal forces that incentivise innovation and scientific knowledge production and advance sciences that foregrounds the needs of diverse communities, advances agency for learners and broadens opportunities for collaborative inquiries between diverse communities and scientists (Strong et al. 2016).

The aim of this volume is to collectively and radically reconceptualise science as a lived, enacted and creative culture that centres equity and social justice. This volume plans to engage authors from a wide range of disciplines and practices to consider the overarching question of: “how can we engage in epistemic disobedience towards imagining new sciences?” and other questions such as:

How might a new science emerge from places and spaces at the margins?

In what ways could recentre diverse, Indigenous and land-based lens in the new sciences?

What would new sciences look like through anticolonial, Afrofuturist, Black feminist, queer, posthumanist, and other radical and nondominant lenses?

What kinds of worlds would this new science allow us to imagine and create?

How can creative expressions be integrated in and integral to the new sciences?

How would the new sciences respond to current and future global crises like climate change events, food security and pandemics?

Chapters in this volume are not limited to these questions, however it is important that proposed chapters emphasize theoretical approaches that allow us to move beyond the canonical knowledges in the academy, especially in the sciences. This volume seeks innovative works that address salient questions about science enactments in diverse settings including but not limited to informal and formal/out-of-school education contexts, integration of the arts, humanities, cultural studies, ethnic studies and environmental engagements.

Contributions could be theoretical and/or empirical, of particular interest are chapters that (re)describe science as embedded in the arts, culture and humanities and will prioritize chapters that have critical, decolonial/anticolonial, justice-oriented, antiracist, and transdisciplinary stances. Also welcomed are essays, creative writing, poetry, visual or graphic essays and other creative ways of addressing the theme of this book. It is hope that this book will start many diverging conversations, imaginations and practical actions as we collectively forward new sciences and just futures.

If you are interested in contributing to this volume, please send a 500 word abstract by August 30th to Jennifer.adams1@ucalgary.ca.

Dr. Jennifer Adams is a Tier 2 Canada Research Chair of Creativity and Science and Associate Professor at the University of Calgary. Her research portfolio youth and teacher learning and identity in informal science contexts, with a focus on BIPOC identities. Her work emphasizes critical and sociocultural frameworks and participatory, qualitative, poststructural approaches.

DIO PRESS is an Equitable and socially conscious peer reviewed press working with and for scholars and teachers to publish accessible and reasonably priced texts and monographs.

