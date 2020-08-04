Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ features Jamaican synchronised swimmers

Buzz-Caribbean’s Paul writes that “Beyoncé’s latest visual album, Black is King was released to Disney Plus Friday to much acclaim from critics and fans alike but it’s the inclusion of Jamaican synchronised swimmers that has the nation buzzing.”

The project, which reimagines the story of the Disney blockbuster The Lion King, for which she voiced Nala in the 2019 remake, was a conversation piece for many across social media, who talked up its choreography, costuming and celebration of blackness.

But few noticed something even more remarkable, the inclusion of synchronised swimmers from Jamaica’s Synchro club. The renowned Aqua Lillies team posted a clip of the video and mentioned the island’s synchronised swimmers who also featured, calling them a “dedicated team of young competitive athletes based in Port Antonio, Jamaica”.

Jamaica Synchro shared three clips of the momentous achievement, in one saying “The feeling of pride continues…proud to be #black #Jamaica” and in another, “United in spirit! Look at the beauty of this!! It is here #blackisking”.

Aquabatix USA also had performers in the feature-length project and shared, “The Jamaican synchro team is a competitive team, developing and working really hard, giving the opportunity of synchro to many and empowering them with the benefits of this sport, progressing through competitive rankings showing the world their skill and artistry & giving them a pathway with it.”

