Marcus Mosiah Garvey: A Virtual Event (Tonight!)

Marcus Mosiah Garvey: A Virtual Event in commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of Marcus Garvey’s Convention of the Negro Peoples of the World on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 7pm EST (6pm JA; see other times in the poster above). Watch on https://ibw21.org, https://uwitv.org.
Participants Include:
Nana Akufo-Addo
President of Ghana
Dr. Julius Garvey
Son of Marcus Mosiah Garvey
Mayor Ras Baraka
Newark, New Jersey
Hon. P. J. Patterson
Former Prime Minister of Jamaica
Hon. David Commissiong
Barbados’s Ambassador to CARICOM
Prof. Rupert Lewis
University of the West Indies (UWI)
Prof. Carolyn Cooper
University of the West Indies (UWI)
Dr. Shani Roper
University of the West Indies (UWI)
Steven Golding
President of the UNIA Jamaica
Yvette Modestin
IBW21 & NAARC Member, Founder/Executive Director, Encuentro Diaspora
Dr. Ron Daniels
President of IBW21, Convener of NAARC and PAUD
Paradise Gray
X-CLAN, Founder, The Black Watch Movement
Don Rojas
Director of Communications & International Relations (IBW21)
More information: https://ibw21.org/events/080120-marcus-mosiah-garvey-virtual-forum
