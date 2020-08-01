Marcus Mosiah Garvey: A Virtual Event (Tonight!)

Marcus Mosiah Garvey: A Virtual Event in commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of Marcus Garvey’s Convention of the Negro Peoples of the World on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 7pm EST (6pm JA; see other times in the poster above). Watch on https://ibw21.orghttps://uwitv.org.

Participants Include:

Nana Akufo-Addo
President of Ghana

Dr. Julius Garvey
Son of Marcus Mosiah Garvey

Mayor Ras Baraka
Newark, New Jersey

Hon. P. J. Patterson
Former Prime Minister of Jamaica

Hon. David Commissiong
Barbados’s Ambassador to CARICOM

Prof. Rupert Lewis
University of the West Indies (UWI)

Prof. Carolyn Cooper
University of the West Indies (UWI)

Dr. Shani Roper
University of the West Indies (UWI)

Steven Golding
President of the UNIA Jamaica

Yvette Modestin
IBW21 & NAARC Member, Founder/Executive Director, Encuentro Diaspora

Dr. Ron Daniels
President of IBW21, Convener of NAARC and PAUD

Paradise Gray
X-CLAN, Founder, The Black Watch Movement

Don Rojas
Director of Communications & International Relations (IBW21)

More information: https://ibw21.org/events/080120-marcus-mosiah-garvey-virtual-forum
