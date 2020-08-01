Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it heads toward Florida

Jason Hanna and Amir Vera (CNN) report on Hurricane Isaias as it passes through the Bahamas and heads towards Florida.

Hurricane Isaias crossed over the Bahamas’ Andros Island late Saturday morning, whipping it and nearby islands with heavy rain and strong winds as the storm headed closer to Florida, which it is poised to menace Sunday.

The center of the storm — pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as) — had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph around 2 p.m. ET as it moved back over water after raking Andros, with about 8,000 of the Bahamas’ roughly 385,000 residents. Just to the east, power outages were reported across the Bahamas’ New Providence island, including the capital of Nassau, as the storm pushed down trees and power lines, Eyewitness News Bahamas reported.

“It’s just been a very rainy day and the winds are beginning to pick up,” one of the station’s reporters, Matthew Moxey, told CNN from New Providence island.

Videos posted to social media showed driving rain in the Nassau area Saturday morning. With last year’s devastating Hurricane Dorian still fresh in Bahamians’ minds, people in Nassau had lined up outside groceries and building supply stores, making final preparations, Moxey said.

The Category 1 hurricane is now expected to move near or along Florida’s east coast Sunday morning into Sunday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

On Thursday, Isaias’ exterior slammed Puerto Rico before it went over the Dominican Republic, all as a tropical storm.

