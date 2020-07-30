Virtual Book Event: “Emilio Sánchez in New York & Latin America”

The FIU Cuban Research Institute and Books & Books will host a virtual evening with Victor Deupi, in conversation with Nathan Timpano and Dr. Ann Koll, on Emilio Sánchez, a Cuban-born artist known for his architectural paintings and lithographs, whose trajectory Deupi has examined in detail in his book Emilio Sánchez in New York & Latin America (Routledge, 2020). The event will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 7:00pm.

FIU Cuban Research Institute writes:

Join us for an evening of architecture as Victor Deupi sits down with Nathan Timpano and Dr. Ann Koll to discuss the life and artistic activities of Emilio Sanchez (1921–1999) in New York, and Latin America in the 1940s and 1950s. More specifically, Emilio Sanchez in New York and Latin America will consider Sanchez in the wider context of mid-century Cuban artists, and cross-cultural exchange between New York, Cuba, and the Caribbean. The book reflects on why Sanchez chose to be a mobile observer of the American and Caribbean vernacular at a time when such an approach seemed at odds with the mainstream avant-garde.

The book includes a foreword by Dr. Ann Koll, former Executive Director/Curator of the Emilio Sanchez Foundation, and an introduction by Dr. Nathan J. Timpano, University of Miami Department of Art and Art History. All scholars of modern art, Caribbean studies, architectural history, and Latin American and Hispanic studies are welcome!

Read more and register for free here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/victordeupi/register

For more on the book, see https://www.routledge.com/Emilio-Sanchez-in-New-York-and-Latin-America-1st-Edition/Deupi/p/book/9780367206079