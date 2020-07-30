Bocas Book Bulletin: “Another meaning of home”

Earlier this month, Trinidad and Tobago’s Daily Express (5 July 2020) shared “Another meaning of home,” with the Bocas Book Bulletin. The four new releases discussed are also listed below (thanks to Peter Jordens for all the links!) Here is the BBB’s description of new releases:

In her new book of poems Passport to Here and There (Bloodaxe), her ninth, the eminent writer Grace Nichols describes a personal journey from her childhood in rural Guyana through her migration as an adult to the United Kingdom and her present adopted home in Sussex. The book “embraces connections and re-connections,” writes its publisher, “with the ability to turn the ordinary into something sensuous and memorable, whether personal or public, contemporary or historical”.

The new bilingual anthology The Sea Needs No Ornament/El mar no necesita ornamento (Peepal Tree), edited and translated by Loretta Collins Klobah and Maria Grau Perejoan, is a groundbreaking collection of poems by thirty-three women writers from the English—and Spanish-speaking Caribbean. Diverse in subject, form, and voice, the anthology includes Trinidadian writers Danielle Boodoo-Fortuné, Vahni Capildeo, Jennifer Rahim, and Shivanee Ramlochan, among others.

The Sea Needs No Ornament previously won a 2018 PEN Translates award from the organisation English PEN to support its completion, and was named the Summer 2020 Translation Choice by the UK Poetry Book Society.

Winner of a 2017 CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult Literature, and previously published in a Caribbean edition in 2018, the novel Home Home by Trinidadian Lisa Allen-Agostini has now been published in an expanded edition by major trade publisher Delacorte in the United States. Tackling issues of mental health, gender, and sexuality, frankly and accessibly, the novel tells the story of a teenage girl sent from Trinidad to live with her aunt in Canada, where “home” takes on a different meaning.

New Voices (UWI Press) is an anthology featuring poems by 26 emerging Jamaican writers, all of whom were winners of or shortlistees for the Poet Laureate of Jamaica Prizes for Poetry from 2017 to 2020. Selected by Jamaica’s current Poet Laureate, Lorna Goodison, these pieces suggest numerous future directions for Jamaican poetry, various in theme and written in both Jamaican Patwa and Standard English.

For original article, go to https://trinidadexpress.com/features/local/another-meaning-of-home/article_8ccd2a26-be5f-11ea-87a0-03f831bb05f2.html

Passport to Here and There

Grace Nichols

Bloodaxe, June 2020

80 pages

ISBN 978-1780375328

https://www.bloodaxebooks.com/ecs/product/passport-to-here-and-there-1245

The Sea Needs No Ornament/El mar no necesita ornamento

Loretta Collins Klobah and Maria Grau Perejoan (Eds.)

Peepal Tree, June 2020

See our post https://repeatingislands.com/2020/06/27/new-book-the-sea-needs-no-ornament-el-mar-no-necesita-ornamento

Home Home

Lisa Allen-Agostini

Delacorte, May 2020 (expanded edition)

160 pages

ISBN 978-1984893581

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/605859/home-home-by-lisa-allen-agostini

Also see our post https://repeatingislands.com/2020/05/23/home-home-by-lisa-allen-agostini

New Voices

Lorna Goodison (Ed.)

UWI Press, March 2020

See our post https://repeatingislands.com/2020/07/07/new-voices-selected-by-lorna-goodison-poet-laureate-of-jamaica-2017-2020