In competition short and medium documentary film (ttff/20)

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (ttff/20) has just shared the list of short and medium documentary films in competition this year.
SHORT (up to 29 mins):
- Atordoado, eu permaneço atento(Stunned, I Remain Alert), dirs. Henrique Amud and Lucas H. Rossi dos Santos
- Coast Land, dir. Alexander Arjoon
- Our Own House, dirs. Vanessa Bergonzoli, Jeremy Kaplan and Tyler Robinson
- The Onyx Butterfly, dir. Yasmin Evering-Kerr
- Unbroken, dir. Gabrielle Blackwood
MEDIUM (30-59 mins):
- I Don’t Call It Ghetto, dir. Miquel Galofré
- Men Sa Lanmè Di(Thus Spoke the Sea), dir. Arnold Antonin
- No Island Like Home, dirs. Giulio Gobbetti and Jan Stöckel
