Many thanks to Peter Jordens for gathering articles related to the recent floor speech by New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in response to Rep. Ted Yoho’s sexist attack and non-apology. Here are excerpts from Hadas Their’s “AOC’s anti-sexism speech yesterday was a triumph” (see full article at Jacobin Magazine). [See more links to six related articles below.]

In ten very satisfying minutes yesterday, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) wiped the House floor clean with Tea Party Republican Ted Yoho. Ocasio-Cortez’s response to the Florida representative’s recent misogynistic comments (and his subsequent non-apology ) was much more than a liberal “lesson in decency.” It was a blistering, eloquent indictment of an entire edifice of societal chauvinism and workplace harassment in the United States — and proof, once again, of the benefit of having democratic socialists in office.

Earlier this week, Yoho — who recently voted against making lynching a hate crime — told Ocasio-Cortez she was “disgusting,” “crazy,” and “dangerous” on the steps of the Capitol for her comments linking crime rates to poverty. He then called her a “fucking bitch” in front of the press. On Wednesday morning on the House floor, Yoho recited a non-apology for the “abrupt manner” in which he spoke to Ocasio-Cortez, while explaining that he “cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family, and my country.”

On Thursday morning, AOC tore Yoho to shreds. But more to the point, she went after the societal norms that accept misogyny. “This is not new,” she said, speaking on the House floor. “And that is the problem.” Ocasio-Cortez recounted the harassment that she faced when she waited tables and tended bars. She went on to explain: “This issue is not about one incident. It is cultural. It is a culture of. . . . impunity, of accepting violence and violent language against women and an entire structure of power that supports that.”

AOC decried Yoho’s use of his wife and daughters as shields to deflect criticism from his sexist behavior, pointing out that she, too, is somebody’s daughter. “This harm that Mr Yoho tried to levy at me was not just directed at me. When you do that to any woman, what Mr Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters. . . I am here to say, that is not acceptable.” [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.jacobinmag.com/2020/07/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-feminism-misogyny

AOC gave the most important feminist speech in a generation

Emily Peck, Huffington Post, July 24, 2020

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/aoc-most-important-feminist-speech-generation_n_5f1afeb3c5b6128e68251cf9

AOC represents the future of America: women who refuse to be silenced

Arwa Mahdawi, The Guardian, July 25, 2020

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/25/aoc-speech-represents-future-america-women

Ocasio-Cortez’s masterclass speech busted a myth we should all reject

Kirstin Ferguson, Sydney Morning Herald, July 26, 2020

https://www.smh.com.au/national/ocasio-cortez-s-masterclass-speech-busted-a-myth-we-should-all-reject-20200726-p55fid.html

I wish my baby daughter was old enough to watch and learn from AOC’s inspiring speech

Jason Sattler, USA Today, July 27, 2020

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/voices/2020/07/27/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-ted-yoho-help-me-raise-daughter-column/5517479002

AOC’s speech puts men like Yoho in his place

Mary McNamara, Arizona Daily Sun, July 27, 2020

https://azdailysun.com/news/opinion/columnists/guest-column-aocs-speech-puts-men-like-yoho-in-his-place/article_85e5bccb-cbc2-5a29-bea0-3feca607df8d.html