Koffee Liberates With ‘Lockdown’ Summer Anthem – Trending at # 1

Yasmine Peru (The Gleaner) writes about Koffee’s summer anthem, “Lockdown,” about love and a post-quarantine world. [Listen to “Lockdown” here.]

It’s official. The summer of 2020 has started.

Music fans let out a collective sigh of relief when, on Friday, Koffee dropped the highly intoxicating summer banger that they have apparently all been waiting for. Titled Lockdown, the lyrics speak to romantic love and a post-quarantine world, with the defining question, ‘Where will we go/When di quarantine ting done and everybody touch road?’ A genre-bending offering, Lockdown is presented in Koffee’s infectious style and is accompanied by visuals which, ironically, couldn’t have been more liberating.

Shortly after the twin release, which came without any big announcements or countdowns or exclusive premieres on the usually highly sought- after music magazines, Twitter went into overdrive. Koffee was trending on the weekend as fans showed love for the single with comments such as “Song bad like coronavirus itself,” and “Yow, this tune come in like COVID-19, everybody a catch it.” Additionally, seeing Koffee, Popcaan, Skillibeng, Dre Island, Daneray and Creep Chromatic all in the same space, breathing the same air, was just too much for fans and they sent the views soaring in record time. The music video for Lockdown has been trending at number one on YouTube since Saturday and is on its way to the million mark. Up to press time it stood at over 874,000 views.

And, the comments, too – over 4,800 of them – have zeroed in on the chill vibes as Koffee, dressed in an OVO hoodie, hangs out with members of the Unruly/Eastsyde camp and other artistes. Some of the comments included: “Too much greatness in one video. Seeing Popcaan and Dre Island in this video is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen this 2020.” “I love the support I’m seeing in this one from the Unruly camp.” “Am I the only one addicted to this song already.” “This is a happy, positive energy song. We needed to hear something refreshing from all this global COVID negativity and Jamaica political drama. Good timing.”

Koffee is also receiving major props for showcasing the beauty of Jamaica as she rides through the countryside, not on a bicycle, a la Toast, but, rather, in a high-end convertible. The video was directed by photographer/cinematographer Yannick Reid, who is also the creative director for Protoje.

The Grammy Kid from Spanish Town, St Catherine, who is signed to Columbia and RCA Records, is reported as saying that Lockdown is “a gift to fans during the global pandemic”. It is described as “a taster” which she dropped before the release of her official new single, Pressure, which will be out in 10 days’ time.

WHAT A 2020 START!

Koffee, who couldn’t have wanted a better start to 2020, with a historic Grammy win, also had a full roster of shows. Her itinerary shows that between the end of July and October, she would have had a total of 20 events which would have seen her performing at the various summer festivals in Belgium, Germany, France, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands and Slovakia. Starting the end of September, Koffee was set to join former One Direction member Harry Styles’ Love on Tour, with concerts in cities including Monterey, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Soa Paula, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aries, Santiago and Bogota. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, all those dates now have same status – “to be confirmed”.

See Doreen St. Félix’s 2019 article “Koffee, the Nineteen-Year-Old Artist Modernizing Reggae” at The New Yorker.