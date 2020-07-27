Diálogos entre Artistas #5: María Antonia Ordóñez + Nora Rodríguez Vallés—“Arte y proceso”

As we mentioned in our previous post, Puerto Rican visual artists have come together in support of the San Juan Art League [Liga de Arte de San Juan] in the series “Dialogues between artists” [Diálogos entre artistas] to be broadcast live on their Facebook page in July and August. This initiative is part of the new Explore Art@La Liga cultural tourism program, coordinated by producer and cultural manager Amalia García Padilla. More information about this cultural initiative can be found on the website exploreartpr.com.

The next dialogue, “Arte y proceso,” between artists María Antonia Ordóñez and Nora Rodríguez Vallés will take place on Wednesday, July 29, at 6:00pm.

María Antonia Ordóñez and Nora Rodríguez Vallés, two experienced artists, will discuss their experiences, their rich careers, and reflections on art and process. As Amalia García Padilla writes, “We are enriched by their views as women artists, Caribbean women, Puerto Rican women in an essential profession, but not without facing obstacles along the way in many aspects.”

Brief Biographies

María Antonia Ordóñez was born in Havana, Cuba and has lived in Puerto Rico since age nine. She studied art at the University of Puerto Rico, at the Art League [Liga de Arte], at the School of Visual Arts [Escuela de Artes Plásticas] and at Casa Candina. She has participated in group and solo exhibitions since 1980 in Puerto Rico and abroad, working almost exclusively in drawing. She belonged to the Association of Women Artists of Puerto Rico. She has taught art courses at Casa Candina, the Puerto Rico Museum of Art, and La Liga de Arte.

Nora L. Rodríguez Vallés obtained her BFA from the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras, her MA in Gender and Art Studies from Vermont College of Norwich University in Vermont, the subject of her thesis being the work of Myrna Báez and the development of her own body of work. She studied engraving at the Françoise Bricaut Atelier in Paris, France. She completed her PhD in History with a specialty in History of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras; her doctoral thesis is entitled Imaginarios para fomentar el turismo: Puerto Rico 1898-1940. In the art therapy area, he obtained a diploma from the Virtual Classroom, Multinational Workshop of Mexico in 2015.

The first prize in painting at the Royal Bank of Canada Young Art Competition in 1977 marked the beginning of her artistic career. She was a member and co-founder of the Association of Women Artists of Puerto Rico in 1983. She has presented her work in multiple group and solo exhibitions in and outside of Puerto Rico. Other prizes for her work include the Spadem Prize at L’Espace latino-américain gallery in Paris, France in 1991 and the Gold Medal at the Biennial of Central America and the Caribbean in the Dominican Republic in 1994. Her visual work is part of public and private collections in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and France.

