Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work exploring systemic racism featured in new online exhibit

Lazlo Rugoff (Vinyl Factory) writes about a new online exhibition featuring work by Jean-Michel Basquiat, including almost 70 pieces from across his career. [Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention.]

A new online Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit, simply titled Jean-Michel Basquiat, has launched via the Brant Foundation.

Curated by Dr. Dieter Buchhart, and bringing together work from across the entirety of Basquiat’s career, the exhibit explores themes including Basquiat’s tackling of racial inequality and representation, his use of language and his transformation of everyday objects.

Debuting at the gallery’s NYC East Village branch during 2019, it features several notable pieces, including Grillo (1984), Untitled (Yellow Tar and Feathers) (1982), and Price of Gasoline in the Third World (1982).

“Jean-Michel Basquiat took in everything he perceived with his five senses, from all around him,” explains Buchhart. “He collaged from his surroundings, from his everyday life. It is the appropriating of the everyday, the coincidental as well as the ostensibly significant that makes his art so unmistakable, so unique.”

For original post, see https://thevinylfactory.com/news/jean-michel-basquiat-work-exploring-systemic-racism-new-online-exhibit/