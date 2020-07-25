Cayman now has zero active cases of COVID-19

Loop reports that there are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands.

This is the first time that Cayman has had no active cases since March 7 2020– a very important milestone in the country’s battle to suppress the transmission of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of the Cayman Islands, Dr John Lee reports 375 COVID-19 tests have been carried out since yesterday. All were negative, bringing the total number of tests run in the Cayman Islands to date to 28,839.

To date, Cayman has had 203 confirmed positive cases with one death. The per cent positive rate in the Cayman Islands is now down to 0.7 per cent.

Source : http://www.loopjamaica.com/content/cayman-now-has-zero-active-cases-covid-19-1