St. Lucia reaffirms commitment to fight Trafficking in Persons

Loop-St. Lucia reports that Saint Lucia has once again been given a Tier 2 ranking on the world stage in relation to Trafficking in Persons (TIP).

That is according to the Annual Trafficking In Persons Report, which was released by the US Department of Home Affairs and National Security on June 25, 2020. According to the report, because of Saint Lucia’s geographical location, it is an appealing transit point for narcotics and traffickers.

Any country determined to be a country of origin, transit or destination such as in Saint Lucia case, must be included in the TIP Report and assigned to one of four tiers.

The 2020 TIP Report issued by the US Department of State assesses the anti-trafficking efforts of 188 governments including the United States.

Countries that are assessed as not fully meeting the minimum standards but are making significant strides are assigned to the Tier 2 List.

The theme for this year’s TIP report is: “Looking back on twenty years of the Trafficking In Persons Report.” The twentieth anniversary is said to mark a major milestone in the history of the anti-trafficking of persons movement.

Officials of the Department of Home Affairs and National Security have indicated that the Government of Saint Lucia has been working assiduously to implement various country-specific recommendations such as the adoption of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and the strengthening to the Counter Trafficking Act No.7 of 2010.

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Saint Lucia joins the rest of the world in reaffirming its commitment to stop criminals, namely traffickers, from exploiting people for profit and to support surviving victims in healing and rebuilding their lives.

In observance of Trafficking In Persons 2020, members of the public are being called on to wear light blue, baby blue or turquoise clothing on Thursday, July 30. This color is represented in Saint Lucia’s anti-trafficking logo and will signify a personal condemnation of this crime.

Members of the public who have any information that this crime is occurring in Saint Lucia, as well as nationals who are based overseas, are advised to call the Trafficking In Persons (TIP) hotline at toll free 847 or Major Crimes, Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

The public is encouraged to visit the website www.antitraffickingslu.org for more information on the scourge of Trafficking in Persons.

