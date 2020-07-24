Buck Island (USVI) Reopens

Yesterday, The Virgin Islands Consortium announced that the temporary restriction for anchoring at Buck Island was lifted and that the public would once again be allowed to anchor by approved permit issued by the National Park Service (NPS). Buck Island, also known as the Buck Island Reef National Monument, is an uninhabited 176-acre just north of the northeast coast of Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

NPS said the temporary restriction was in response to the park having scheduled maintenance repairs around both the anchoring and moorings areas. The closure helped mitigate the risks of park employees and/or contractors from potential hazards and provided a safe working area while divers and staff were mapping, marking GPS points and installing new marker buoys for the anchoring area, the release said.

“We encourage people who choose to visit Buck Island Reef National Monument during this pandemic to continue to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Territorial and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees,” said the Park.

More information in regards to anchoring being prohibited, with the exception for emergency or authorized administrative purposes or if a valid park permit is issued, can be found in Presidential Proclamations 3443, 4346, and 7392.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and patience during this period of uncertainty, and we appreciate your cooperation,” the release said.

For questions contact Supervisory Park Ranger Gabriel Laurencin, (340) 773-1460, x 234 or 247 or Park Superintendent Gregory Camacho at (340) 773-1460, x 222.

For original post, see https://viconsortium.com/vi-community_center/virgin-islands-buck-island-reopens-today