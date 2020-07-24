Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Not Understood for Who She Really Is

Many thanks to Howard Jordan (attorney, journalist, activist, and professor at Hostos Community College-CUNY) for sharing this episode of “The Tight Rope,” during which Cornel West and Tricia Rose ask Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “the right questions for her to share powerfully about her journey, politics, and thoughts on social justice in an electoral framework, the discipline of non-attachment, and intentional vulnerability. Together they ‘pull the curtain’ on power and explore what it will take to heal our nation.”

Jordan describes the program: “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [. . .] talks about her Catholic/Pentocostal roots, summer visits to Puerto Rico with her parents, how she was a tomboy and ‘Daddy’s girl,’ her time in Niger West Africa and the role of women, her Economics and International Relations dual degree, the influence of Boston University Howard Thurman (MLK’s mentor and founder of the first major interracial interdenominational church in the U.S.) Moreover, how in her evolution, once she didn’t believe in electoral politics as an avenue for empowerment and her practice of nonattachment to the halls of illusion of power and social acceptance? Lastly, the importance of the difference between ‘how you are?’ versus ‘who you are?”, her father’s dying words “make me proud,” and how she has made us all proud.”

To see episode, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24MSsYWa8j4…

Learn more at https://www.thetightropepodcast.com