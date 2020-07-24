‘A Taste of Reggae Sumfest’ goes virtual with free concerts (tonight!)

Here is great news from Vinette K. Pryce (Caribbean Life) who writes that starting tonight, July 24, at 8:00pm, and continuing tomorrow, July 25, “A Taste of Reggae Sumfest” will be available online with a major line-up. Pryce reports:

Anyone who has ever experienced Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest fully comprehend that the July festival at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay has always offered a full course serving of the island’s home-grown music — in all forms.

Presenters of Jamaica’s indigenous music since 1993, a claim by Summerfest Productions of staging the “greatest reggae show earth” has offered show-stopping performances highlighting ska, rock-steady, lover’s rock and dancehall.

However, with limited travel and the still looming threat posed by COVID-19 Downsound Entertainment pledged to deliver “A Taste of Reggae Sumfest” during an entire week of free Facebook showcases.

Since July 20, fans of the genre have been sampling vintage showcases from the “biggest little reggae festival in the world” series — among them appearances by Cocoa Tea, Beres Hammond, Lady Saw, Mavado, Kartel, and Shabba Ranks,

And while nostalgic performances have already surpassed expectations of virtual viewing on the Facebook social media platform, the bar will be raised higher on the final nights of Jul. 24 and 25 with a spotlight on current influencers.

Beginning at 8:00 pm on July 24, the lineup bills Ding Dong, Shensea, Konshens, Chaka Demus & Pliers, Tanto Metro, Ishawna, Agent Sasco, Frisco Kid and those are not all.

The following night another Facebook Live edition promises this year’s Grammy winner Koffee, Gyptian, Freddie McGregor, Tarrus Riley, Maxi Priest – and those are not all.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement, our team explored a range of ideas and decided to pursue a partnership with Facebook,” Joe Bogdanovich, chairman and CEO of Downsound Entertainment (producers of Reggae Sumfest) said.

Source: https://www.caribbeanlifenews.com/a-taste-of-reggae-sumfest-goes-virtual-with-free-concerts/

[Photo by Monica Almeida (REUTERS): Koffee poses backstage with her Best Reggae Album award for “Rapture.”]