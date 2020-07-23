Warm congratulations to Andre Bagoo (Trinidad and Tobago) who is now on the 2020 Bristol Short Story Prize longlist for his “Simple Things.” The longlist of 40 writers whose stories have been selected has been announced. This year’s shortlist of 20 stories will be announced on Wednesday July 29, 2020, at 2:00pm (BST). Those 20 stories will be published in this year’s anthology in October. The winner of this year’s Bristol Short Story Prize, the two runners up, plus the Sansom Award for Bristol-based writers will also be announced in October. José Melia (2020 Bristol Short Story Prize) writes:

All judging decisions have been made and we are thrilled to introduce the 40 writers and stories in the running for this year’s top prize.

A huge thank you to all the writers from across the world who sent in their stories during such extreme times. We feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to read, discuss, absorb and reflect on the 2,705 entries we received.

A massive thank you to our readers and judges, too. They have been so adaptable and accommodating of the changing situation, and their commitment to the competition has been incredible.

Many congratulations to the 40 writers whose stories have been selected. Your writing has illuminated the past few months for us and we are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate it.

For 2020 Bristol Short Story Prize Longlist, see https://www.bristolprize.co.uk/news/2020-bristol-short-story-prize-longlist-announced