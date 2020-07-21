New Book/ Political Communication Strategies in Post-Independence Jamaica, 1972-2006

Political Communication Strategies in Post-Independence Jamaica, 1972-2006

By Floyd E. Morris

University of the West Indies Press

Book description

In Political Communication Strategies in Post-independence Jamaica, 1972–2006, Floyd E. Morris analyses some of the factors that contribute to apathy among citizens towards the political process by focusing on the communication strategies used by leaders and their administrations. He examines the relationship between leaders and the wider society they seek to influence, the communication methods and techniques that have been deployed in the exercise of power, and how change is effected or stymied by political communication. The central argument of the book is that the success or failure of leaders and their administrations in modern Jamaica is closely linked to an effective communication strategy to support their programmes and policies.

Morris examines the campaigns and tenure of three of Jamaica’s longest-serving prime ministers and assesses the communication strategies used to market their government’s programmes and policies. By analysing the successes and failures of administrations between 1972 and 2006, he offers insight on the best approaches for connecting with and engaging citizens through effective communication.

Floyd E. Morris is Director of the Centre for Disability Studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona, and Senator in the Parliament of Jamaica.

