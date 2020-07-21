CREW files ethics complaint against Ivanka Trump over Goya photo

Morgan Gstalter (The Hill) reports on an ethics complaint filed by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) against Ivanka Trump over Goya Foods photo. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) on Friday filed a complaint against White House adviser Ivanka Trump for a photo pushing products from Goya Foods, accusing the president’s eldest daughter of violating ethics laws for federal employees.

CREW alleges that Trump violated the Standards of Conduct, a policy that bars White House employees from using or permitting the use of their government positions or titles to endorse any product, service or enterprise. The complaint calls on the Office of Government Ethics to investigate and consider disciplinary action against Trump if she is found to have improperly used her platform.

“This is not just about beans; it’s another example of a disturbing pattern of this administration acting to benefit the businesses of the president’s supporters. In the midst of a worsening pandemic, senior administration officials should not be focused on the promotion of an ally’s business and should not be providing official incentives for businesses to support them politically,” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a statement. “Senior Trump officials continue to act like ethics laws to not apply to them.”

In response to the complaint, the White House said Trump had written the tweet in her personal capacity and that CREW’s action was political.

“As has been reiterated prior, this tweet was made in her personal capacity voicing her personal support. This complaint is another politically-motivated, baseless attack from an organization with a vendetta against all of the administration,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump on Tuesday weighed in on the growing controversy over the food company. She posted a picture of herself holding a can of black beans and used the company’s trademark slogan “If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” in both English and Spanish.

The tweet came after Goya faced criticism due to the CEO Robert Unanue’s praise of President Trump. [. . .]

For full article, see https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507825-watchdog-group-files-ethics-complaint-against-ivanka-trump-over-goya