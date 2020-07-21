Canadian scuba diver in Mexico’s Caribbean coast accidentally discovers vast, prehistoric industrial complex

It was a simple stroke of serendipity that led to the discovery in Mexico of the earliest underground ochre mine in the New World, which a new journal article describes as a vast prehistoric industrial complex as much as 12 millennia old, where Paleonindians prospected for the valuable red iron-rich mineral that is a major factor in human evolution.

It began in 2017, when a Canadian scuba diving instructor went through a tight passage to become the first person ever to enter an unknown chamber in the cave complex in Quintana Roo, on the eastern Yucatan peninsula, on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

Fred Devos had been teaching an underwater cave survey class, stringing new guide lines and estimating the volume of cave passages by measuring out from the line to the wall, when a student taking a measurement noticed a tunnel with no exploration line leading into it.

Soon after, Devos and diver Sam Meacham swam their way into the blackness. Their exploration took them first up into an air dome and back down into the water, then through a tight restriction, through which Devos was likely the first person to pass in modern times.