After Goya CEO Praises Trump, Artists Respond in Hilarious and Dark Ways

Artists have created illustrated recipes for homemade sazón, mashups of the Trump family with Francisco Goya artworks, and more.

Earlier this month, the CEO of Goya Foods — which bills itself as “the premier source for authentic Latino cuisine” — publicly praisedPresident Trump during a White House event, saying that he felt “blessed” to have him as a leader. The incident prompted immediate backlash from prominent members of the Latinx community, from Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the latter of whom hinted at a boycott of the company.

As outraged citizens cited the Trump administration’s cruel family separation policy, openly racist remarks, and harsh immigration policies as incongruent with Goya’s marketing to the Latinx community, the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, fanned the flames by posing with a can of Goya beans. The bizarre portrait has become a symbol of this dystopian political moment, and artists were quick to appropriate the image in hilarious and dark ways.

As always, artists are here to help us make sense of the nonsensical; below, we rounded up some of their most clever and creative responses to the Spanish company’s recent controversy, from cheeky illustrations of seasoning recipes to replace the company’s adobo blend to visual puns on works by Spanish artist Francisco Goya, like Chloe Wise’s “Uncanny Valley Girl” painting.