After Goya CEO Praises Trump, Artists Respond in Hilarious and Dark Ways

Artists have created illustrated recipes for homemade sazón, mashups of the Trump family with Francisco Goya artworks, and more.
A report by Valentine Di Liscia for Hyperallergic.
Earlier this month, the CEO of Goya Foods — which bills itself as “the premier source for authentic Latino cuisine” — publicly praisedPresident Trump during a White House event, saying that he felt “blessed” to have him as a leader. The incident prompted immediate backlash from prominent members of the Latinx community, from Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the latter of whom hinted at a boycott of the company.
View this post on Instagram
I'm sure you’ve heard the news—we’re boycotting Goya! Yesterday, the CEO of Goya praised Donald Trump during a press conference and said, "We’re truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump." It’s disgusting to hear those words come out of Goya Foods CEO, especially because Goya depends on immigrant communities. As @/cdrosa stated, "Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and polices have fueled hate crimes, separated families, and put children in cages." Let’s boycott Goya! NOTE: Canceling/cancel culture is not the same as a boycott.
View this post on Instagram
In light of the speech by Goya’s CEO at the white house #boycott #goya #boycottgoya #arte #arteprehispanica #prehispanico #prehispanicart #precolombino #precolumbianart #prehispanicdesigns #watercolor #artoftheday #artwork #aztec #mexica #decolonizeyourmind #decolonize #fucktrump #quetzalcoatl
As outraged citizens cited the Trump administration’s cruel family separation policy, openly racist remarks, and harsh immigration policies as incongruent with Goya’s marketing to the Latinx community, the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, fanned the flames by posing with a can of Goya beans. The bizarre portrait has become a symbol of this dystopian political moment, and artists were quick to appropriate the image in hilarious and dark ways.
As always, artists are here to help us make sense of the nonsensical; below, we rounded up some of their most clever and creative responses to the Spanish company’s recent controversy, from cheeky illustrations of seasoning recipes to replace the company’s adobo blend to visual puns on works by Spanish artist Francisco Goya, like Chloe Wise’s “Uncanny Valley Girl” painting.
View this post on Instagram
↩️ SCROLL FOR HOME MADE ALTERNATIVES & OTHER BRANDS 👇🏽 #boycottgoya #boycottgoyafoods #goyaway #corporategreed . 🖐🏽Please note I don’t support any political parties. HATE THEM ALL : Democrats, Republicans & others in between are all shit clowns & marionettes ☝🏽️NONE of them holds the people’s best interests in mind 👎🏽 . ☝🏽However, I dislike Trump personally bc I DO NOT SYMPATHIZE with either #RACISTS or #MISOGYNISTS (in his case both 🤢) 👉🏽 Stop playing yourselves!!! Going around the bushes, sugar coating reality and splitting hairs! . 🤷🏽♀️ Whoever is from NY knows god damn well how open and vocal Trump has always been about his racism and detestable treatment towards women, a true #chauvinist 🙌🏽 . Some of his supported policies, tactics & reforms have made some of you believe that is ok to openly be racist ✋🏽 keep it to your fucking self! If your ancestors aren’t natives to these lands you are ALL immigrants' descendants! 🤫 . Although racism has always existed & is part of American Culture, I, in my entire life have never experienced racism being so acceptable & rationalized as it is now days. I do believe great part of that is bc of the set “example” and message that the 1st commander in chief sends! 😼ironic for a guy who cheated his way out of serving this nation 🙄 ———— ⬇️ Trump has been enraging US Latinos going back to the dawn of his campaign, when he attacked immigrants from Mexico and Central America as criminals and rapists, as well as his callous indifference to Puerto Rico ( US domain, American citizens, just browns) in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017. In Trump's extreme version of Republicanism. . 🤔 Did everyone just forget? let me remind u that Goya's roots are from the same Island I mentioned, PR!!! . 🤷🏽♀️ #Goya you wanna support policies that treat Latinos like crab? shame on you and what a disgrace! . ❌ NO MORE GOYA products in my household going forward! . Hit these unsupportive fuckers where it hurt them the most: in their pockets. Goya’s 💲 gains & campaigns are far more important than supporting their [former] loyal and huge #Latino clients base👎🏽 . 📢 CONSUMERS' 💲IS A POWERFUL WEAPON. USE IT!!! ✍🏾 Partial credit to: 📷 @litlatinas
One thought on “After Goya CEO Praises Trump, Artists Respond in Hilarious and Dark Ways”