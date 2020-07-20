Garifuna R&B singer Ifeanyi Elswith makes a star turn on the new Everything Festyle

press_photo_1_by_james_washington_jr_web.jpg

A report by  J. R. Nelson for Reader.

If it weren’t for the threat of being inundated with dangerous germs, for the next few months Gossip Wolf would be commandeering the speakers at house parties and barbecues to play Everything Festyle, the dynamite new R&B album from local Garifuna musician Ifeanyi Elswith. Of course, you can blast the record yourself once it arrives on Friday, July 24—but if you do it at a party, please wear a mask, OK? Elswith, who lives in Avalon Park, is part of the crew associated with up-and-coming local label Rosebud Allday, and her impressive vocal range lets her supercharge the vivid melodies of radio-ready singles such as “XO” and “Fefestyle.” But it’s her witty, relatable lyrics that make this album feel like an intimate conversation with the coolest girl on the block. Everything Festyle has all the hallmarks of a star-making turn.

