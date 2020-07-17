White Rice Matters and Other Products From MAGA Goya

Cartoons by Bob Eckstein for The Daily Beast.

These new special-edition products will only be available through Election Day, sources say.

Many wondered whether a straight-faced Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, was being sarcastic or not when he declared in the Rose Garden that America is, “truly blessed… to have a leader like President Trump” But Unanue seemed to tip his hand when he compared Trump, a deranged sociopath liar, to his Spanish immigrant grandfather who’d founded the company.

Any doubts about that were to put to rest today, when the company announced a new line of wickedly sneering products that seems certain to derail any potential Goycott.

More importantly, according to White House insiders, the move will also avert any future Ivanka glamour shots with her illegally showcasing her cans of beans.