sx salon issue 34 is now available!

From small axe:
sx salon 34
Rita Indiana’s Tentacle and Remembering Walter Rodney
________________
Table of Contents
Introduction—Rachel L. Mordecai
Reviews—Remembering Walter Rodney
“Remembering Rodney”—Ronald Cummings
Introduction
“Grounding Rodney in Guyana”—Nalini Mohabir and Robert Cuffy
Review of Walter Rodney, The Groundings with My Brothers, ed. Asha Rodney and Jesse Benjamin, rev. ed. (London: Verso, 2019)
“The Global Social Divide: Revisiting How Europe Underdeveloped Africa”—Wazir Mohamed
Review of Walter Rodney, How Europe Underdeveloped Africa, rev. ed. (London: Verso, 2018)
“Critical Praxis: Walter Rodney and the Russian Revolution”—Nigel Westmaas
Review of Walter Rodney, The Russian Revolution: A View from The Third World, ed. Robin D. G. Kelley and Jesse Benjamin (London: Verso, 2018)
Discussion—Rita Indiana’s Tentacle
“Rita Indiana’s Tentacle: An Introduction”—Njelle W. Hamilton
“Into the Anemone: Ocean, Form, and the Anthropocene in Tentacle”—Alison Glassie
“Rita Indiana’s Queer Interspecies Caribbean and the Hispanic Literary Tradition”—Charlotte Rogers
“‘Another Shape to Time’: Tentacle’s Spiral Now”—Njelle W. Hamilto
Poetry and Prose
short fiction by Mauricio Almonte