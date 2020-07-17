“My Favorite Girlfriend was a French Bulldog” among the “10 Must-Read Books of July”

[Many thanks to Loretta Collins Klobah for bringing this item to our attention.] The Chicago Review of Books included My Favorite Girlfriend was a French Bulldog on its “10 Must-Read Books of July” list. The novel, by Cuban writer and playwright Legna Rodríguez Iglesias, was translated by Megan McDowell from the Spanish language original, Mi novia preferida fue un bulldog francés (Alfaguara 2017).

The Chicago Review of Books describes, “My Favorite Girlfriend was a French Bulldog is a novel told in fifteen stories, linked by the same protagonist, our narrator, who—in her own voice and channeling the voices of others—creates an unsparing, multigenerational portrait of her native Cuba.”

About the author, ADN Cuba writes: Born in Camagüey in 1984, Legna Rodríguez Iglesias has published titles such as La mujer que compró el mundo, Mi pareja calva y yo vamos a tener un hijo, Un cuerpecito son muchas partes, Mayonesa bien brillante, and Las analfabetas, among others.

The writer has obtained, among other prizes, the Casa de las Americas award in the theater category, for her title Si esto es una tragedia yo soy una bicicleta; the Julio Cortázar Ibero-American Short Story Award; and the Paz Prize, awarded by The National Poetry Series and the Miami Book Fair.

She currently resides in Miami where she has continued her literary career and has published books that have received praise from specialized critics. In her literary work, she has continued to address the reality of Cuba from a perspective of her own [. . .]

For full CRB article, see https://chireviewofbooks.com/2020/07/09/10-must-read-books-of-july/

Excerpts from ADN Cuba translated by Ivette Romero. See the original article at https://adncuba.com/noticias-de-cuba-cultura/literatura/prestigiosa-publicacion-estadounidense-recomienda-obra-de