Kevin Darmanie Connects Back to Caribbean Roots for “Rainbow Country” Exhibition

A report by Gabrielle Leung for Hyperbeast.

Arcade Project Curatorial is launching a special week-long pop-up exhibition for contemporary artist Kevin Darmanie at Bushwick-based storefront gallery Paradice Palase. Curated by M. Charlene Stevens, “Rainbow Country” is inspired by the artist’s lived experiences in America as well as his formative years in Trinidad and Tobago. His series of watercolor paintings and mixed media works examine Caribbean attitudes and provide an opportunity for self-introspection.

Darmanie started the series back in 2009 out of concern for how Caribbean people and their culture were perceived and portrayed in the U.S. “Rainbow Country” showcases the sense of pride and self-determination that is rooted in Caribbean art, fashion and music. Incorporating tropes of graphic novels, the narrative of the show is centered around Darmanie’s alter ego named Kedar. The works represent reggae and Calypso music through color, representation and tone, while Darmanie tackles difficult subjects with a lighter voice — as music was originally intended to do.

“Rainbow Country” will go on view at Paradice Palase from July 22 to July 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The opening reception will take place on Thursday, July 23. To reserve a time slot, head to Paradice Palase’s website.

Paradice Palase

1260 Broadway

Brooklyn, New York 11221