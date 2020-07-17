counting down to the fifteenth edition of ttff!

watch something!

Join us as we celebrate the fifteenth edition of the trinidad+tobago film festival! ttff/20 will take place 09–15 september 2020, with outdoor and online screenings, talks, panels and training opportunities, and even a few cinema screenings!

ttff/20 will include new shorts, and features, narrative films, documentaries and experimental films, which explore the Caribbean experience. We also have a new prize and category for student filmmakers (whether secondary or tertiary) to encourage and support the early careers of emerging talent.

Our training and professional development programmes continue to be a core offering of ttff in 2020, with the launch of Masterclasses (intensive, multi-day online workshops led by international industry professionals), the re-introduction of filmmaker panels (which will take place via Facebook live), and more of our introductory industry workshops and training (online and in person).

Since our humble beginnings at the then Deluxe cinema in Port of Spain, the trinidad+tobago film festival has become a mainstay of Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural calendar, and is well-established as the premiere film festival of the English-speaking Caribbean. Screening – on average – 110 films over seven days to sold out audiences, ttff proves that Caribbean films are a dynamic and all-encompassing expression of what it is to be from this place, in this moment.

Keep an eye on this space to stay up to date with what’s coming up and follow us on social media @ttfilmfestival

#ttff20 celebrating 15 years in 2020

#watchsomething #ttfilmfestival #15in2020

#caribbeanfilms #caribbeanfilmmakers

ttff/20 festival artist: Mark King @markkingismarkings