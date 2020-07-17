Colectivo Moriviví and Betsy Casañas in “Muralism as an entity for social change”

As we mentioned in a previous post, Puerto Rican visual artists have come together in support of the San Juan Art League [Liga de Arte de San Juan] in the series “Dialogues between artists” [Diálogos entre artistas] to be broadcast live on their Facebook page in July and August. This initiative is part of the new Explore Art@La Liga cultural tourism program, coordinated by producer and cultural manager Amalia García Padilla. More information about this cultural initiative can be found on the website exploreartpr.com.

The first event in the cycle was a conversation between artists Rafael Trelles and Nick Quijano; the second conversation featured artists Antonio Martorell ad Garvin Sierra; and the third featured Colectivo Moriviví and Betsy Casañas in “El muralismo como ente de cambio social” [Muralism as an entity for social change]. All events are currently on view (see links below).

Here are the links:

Diálogo entre artistas no.1 – https://www.facebook.com/exploreartpr/videos/620349572168310/

Diálogo entre artistas no.2 – https://www.facebook.com/exploreartpr/videos/375685460064796/

Diálogo entre artistas no.3 – https://www.facebook.com/exploreartpr/videos/2742331909425100/